Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

DEI stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $63,731,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

