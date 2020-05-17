$0.57 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.