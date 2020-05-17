Head-To-Head Review: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadcom and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 11.64% 32.46% 10.44% Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 4.61 $2.72 billion $17.41 14.96 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.00 $827.49 million $2.43 21.42

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Broadcom pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadcom has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadcom and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 29 0 2.88 Maxim Integrated Products 3 10 3 0 2.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $317.32, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Broadcom beats Maxim Integrated Products on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.