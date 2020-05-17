Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $3.57 on Friday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

