Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Given $46.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources an industry rank of 22 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $119,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of -0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.