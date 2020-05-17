$0.19 EPS Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masonite International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

