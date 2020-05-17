Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.55. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of DG stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.66. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $184.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 528.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

