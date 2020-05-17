$0.86 EPS Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.05. Dover reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

