Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

