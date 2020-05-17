LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.26. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

LKQ stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,676,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

