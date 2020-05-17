-$0.42 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Delek US posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NYSE DK opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

