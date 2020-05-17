$1.03 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.90. Danaher reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

