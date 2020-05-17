Brokerages Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

DNR opened at $0.24 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Denbury Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,272,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 275,059 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

