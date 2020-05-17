$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $1.46. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $321,359. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

