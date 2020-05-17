Analysts Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

NYSE DKS opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $73,988,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $26,268,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

