Oppenheimer Comments on Bloom Energy Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

NYSE BE opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $198,578 over the last three months. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 641,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

