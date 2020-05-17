Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE CCR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

