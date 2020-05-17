Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of BNS opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,603,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 680,347 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,814,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,245,000 after acquiring an additional 292,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $776,885,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

