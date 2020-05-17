Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) & resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) and resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of resTORbio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of resTORbio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and resTORbio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -13.82 resTORbio N/A N/A -$82.74 million ($2.41) -0.80

Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than resTORbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stoke Therapeutics and resTORbio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 resTORbio 0 4 1 0 2.20

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.70%. resTORbio has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 501.37%. Given resTORbio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe resTORbio is more favorable than Stoke Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and resTORbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A resTORbio N/A -74.16% -66.98%

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats resTORbio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

