Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) versus Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI) Financial Review

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 9.62 $449.90 million $4.38 35.29 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.28 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verisk Analytics and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 6 7 0 2.43 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $165.85, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 18.23% 34.93% 11.35% Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Digerati Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

