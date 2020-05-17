Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & Lombard Medical (NASDAQ:EVARF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -1.35% -8.60% -2.04% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 5.83, indicating that its share price is 483% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Lombard Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.11 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -3.10 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynatronics and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.97%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

