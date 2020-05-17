Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Lowered by William Blair

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eventbrite from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE EB opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

