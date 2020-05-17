Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 2,162.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

