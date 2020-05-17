BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.88.

BWXT stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

