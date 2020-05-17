Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.12.

NYSE:FMS opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

