Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $716.95.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $775.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -184.54 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $805.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.02.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

