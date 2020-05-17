Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,137 shares of company stock worth $12,878,453. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,960 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

