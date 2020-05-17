TheStreet Downgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.00%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

