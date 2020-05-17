Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

