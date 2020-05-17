TheStreet Downgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.13.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.