Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.02. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 10,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Also, Director Sid Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. 9.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.