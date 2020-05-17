Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.21 ($43.26).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €37.72 ($43.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

