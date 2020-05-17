Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Argus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Argus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.52.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,426 shares of company stock valued at $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,847,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,167,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,101,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 161,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

