Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Argus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Argus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.52.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,426 shares of company stock valued at $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,847,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,167,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,101,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 161,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
