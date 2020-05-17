Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

