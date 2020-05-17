Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $62.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.94.

NYSE HLI opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

