Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASND opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

