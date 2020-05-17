Morgan Stanley Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $33.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,612,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,104 shares of company stock worth $4,829,227. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

