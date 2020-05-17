Morgan Stanley Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $40.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFC. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

