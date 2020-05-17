Morgan Stanley Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $50.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.