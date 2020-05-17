Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,895 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $248,000. AXA grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 56.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 722,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 609.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 162,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

