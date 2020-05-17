Morgan Stanley Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $102.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of QLYS opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $111.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $19,834,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

