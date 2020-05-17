TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) vs. Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Head-To-Head Contrast

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and Ted Baker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI AG/ADR 2.37% 12.47% 2.77% Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for TUI AG/ADR and Ted Baker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI AG/ADR 2 2 1 0 1.80 Ted Baker 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TUI AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TUI AG/ADR and Ted Baker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI AG/ADR $21.36 billion 0.08 $469.64 million $0.40 3.83 Ted Baker $761.21 million 0.11 $54.03 million N/A N/A

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Summary

TUI AG/ADR beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 532 stores and concessions comprising 195 in the United Kingdom; 113 in Europe; 127 in the United States and Canada; 88 in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and 9 in Australasia. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

