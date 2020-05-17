Financial Contrast: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Prourocare Medical (NYSE:PUMD)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Penumbra alerts:

84.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and Prourocare Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 7 0 3.00 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $191.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Prourocare Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $547.41 million 10.97 $48.46 million $0.98 174.63 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Prourocare Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 7.04% 5.72% 4.28% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penumbra beats Prourocare Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.