$104.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $104.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. Gogo reported sales of $213.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $565.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $676.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.00 million, with estimates ranging from $675.03 million to $816.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gogo by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 604,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

