Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $14.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.46 million and the highest is $16.05 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $58.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.35 million to $65.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 168,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

GAIN opened at $10.29 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

