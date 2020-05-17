$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce $29.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.80 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $18.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $127.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.67 million, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $147.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,167.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $357,548 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GNMK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.13. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

