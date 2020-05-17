Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $98.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.68 million to $119.10 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $194.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $667.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $694.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $864.95 million, with estimates ranging from $836.93 million to $925.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $43,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $59,642,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,489,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,562 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

