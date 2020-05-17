Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $108.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.37 million to $124.16 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $97.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $422.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.36 million to $457.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.67 million, with estimates ranging from $386.79 million to $464.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

