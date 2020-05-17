Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $598.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $602.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $521.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.