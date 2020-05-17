Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $264.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $277.30 million. Forward Air posted sales of $345.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

